Top four football teams to compete at Community Cup

Four of Fiji’s best football district teams, Rewa, Labasa, Ba and Lautoka, will be competing in the 2025 Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand next month.

Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel confirmed the lineup, highlighting that the tournament will provide valuable regional exposure for the players.

The annual event brings together top teams from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, and the United States for five days of intense competition.

“It allows our clubs to gain exposure, compete against quality opposition, and connect with Fijians living abroad who continue to support football passionately. The inclusion of youth teams this year shows the tournament’s commitment to developing the next generation of players.”

This year’s tournament will also include an under-16 boys’ division, featuring teams from Canada, Fiji, Australia, and New Zealand.

The youth competition aims to strengthen development pathways and promote unity through sport across Pacific communities.

