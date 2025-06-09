Tailevu Rugby celebrates Diwali spirit with message of unity

[ Source: Tailevu Rugby Football Union / Facebook ]

The Standard Concrete Tailevu Rugby Football Union has joined Fijians around the country in celebrating the spirit of Diwali, sharing a message that connects the festival’s meaning with the values of sport and community.

Union President Joseph Rodan Snr says the Festival of Lights is a reminder of the strength that comes from unity, teamwork and resilience — qualities that continue to define the Tailevu Rugby family both on and off the field.

“On behalf of the Standard Concrete Tailevu Rugby Football Union, I wish all our Hindu brothers and sisters a blessed and joyous Diwali. Your unwavering support and collaboration continue to strengthen the bond that unites our rugby community.”

The Union has long worked alongside members of the Hindu community who have contributed to its grassroots programs, player welfare and development initiatives.

Rodan adds that as the lights of Diwali shine across Fiji, Tailevu Rugby remains committed to promoting inclusivity and togetherness as outlined in its 2025–2030 Business Plan — one that focuses on building strong community ties and sustainable rugby growth across the province.

As celebrations continue, Tailevu Rugby’s Diwali message is simple yet powerful — standing together as one family, one province and one team.

The side is currently preparing for the 2025 Skipper Cup semifinals that will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this Saturday.

They meet Naitasiri at 3pm and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC chanels.

