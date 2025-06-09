Smooth start for BOG 2025

The Fiji Football Association has noted a smoother flow of people at the Subrail Park ticket booth during the Battle of the Giants tournament.

Fiji FA General Manager of Operations, Anushil Kumar, says this is largely due to many fans and supporters purchasing their tickets online and from Extra Supermarket outlets before game day.

He adds that several activities have also been lined up during the breaks, which spectators can take advantage of.

Meanwhile, a bigger crowd is expected later today as more matches are scheduled for Day One of the BOG tournament.

Currently, Nadi FC is taking on Suva FC, followed by Nadroga facing Lautoka at 2 pm.

Rewa will meet Navua at 4 pm, and the final game of the day will see Labasa take on Ba at 6:30 pm.

