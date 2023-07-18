Singh joins Vancouver Fiji Women's

US-based Digicel Young Kulas midfielder Preeya Singh has joined the Vancouver Fiji Women’s team for their Fiji tour.

Vancouver Fiji Women’s football will be touring Fiji next week for a four-match friendly with local women’s teams.

A former national rep, Ronald Chaudhary is guiding the team.

Chaudhary says the tour will be a historic one for his players as this is their first time-ever to play in Fiji.

He says this is an opportunity created by Vancouver Fiji FC Academy Foundation to showcase the players’ skills and talent.

Their first match will be against Nadi Women FC on Monday at 5.30 pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

On Thursday they will face Ba at 3 pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba.

The team travels to Suva on Friday and plays Rewa Women FC next week Saturday and they will wrap up their tour against Suva Women FC.