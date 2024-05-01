Fiji hosts Pacific Youth Council AGM

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Pacific Youth Council held its annual General Assembly in Nadi earlier this week which brought together young leaders from around the region.

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru acknowledged the importance of the gathering, saying it is crucial as the region seeks to address the pressing issues faced by the youth.

The theme of the assembly was, “Toe Timat le Upega,” or “Cast the Net Anew”.

It reflects the need to restructure approaches and mechanisms to better serve the needs of young people.

Saukuru highlights the complex challenges faced by youth in the region, including climate change and environmental degradation, unemployment, and mental health issues.

He stresses the need for the Council to effectively address these emerging challenges through partnerships with key stakeholders, and empowerment of youth-led initiatives.