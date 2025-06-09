Saiyad Ali cheers on Navua

A familiar face is back on Fijian shores, as former Navua FC coach Saiyad Ali has arrived in the country and is set to travel to Labasa for the Battle of the Giants tournament.

The former coach arrives with a keen eye on his old team, offering insights into their chances for glory.

The former coach spoke highly of current coach Babs Khan, saying that the experienced coach has seamlessly integrated with the team.

“Khan is also a very good coach, a proven coach. I can see that he has gelled in very well, and he’s taking very good care of the team, and he has maintained the consistency Navua had before I left.”

Navua’s impressive track record, including reaching multiple finals in recent years, solidifies their reputation as a formidable tournament side.

This consistent form, the former coach believes, gives Navua a good advantage over other teams, positioning them as one of the top contenders for the BOG title.

Ali recently attended Navua’s training session and found the squad highly motivated and eager for the tournament.

However, he also adds that it is important to plan their strategy wisely and advises the team to approach their pool matches with caution.

