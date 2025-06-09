Football

Rotidara out for two games, Begg available for Ba

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

July 30, 2025 4:45 pm

The Fiji Football Association has clarified that players with two yellow cards from the Extra Premier League will not miss the opening match of the Extra Battle of the Giants; however, those with red cards will be out for one or two games.

This means that Dayals Sawmillers Ba trio, including national rep Nabil Begg, Ilaisa Vulimainavuso, and Penaia Sawaqe, are going to be available for the opening round of the BOG against Labasa.

However, the trio will miss Ba’s next EPL match.

Article continues after advertisement

Other players who have two yellow cards from the EPL are Tuiba Batiratu of Nadi, Shivnil Chand from Nadroga, Nasinu’s Kelemedi Matou, and Kavaia Rawaqa of Rewa also have two yellow cards under their names.

Meanwhile, Peniasi Rotidara of Suva will miss two BOG games for receiving a direct red card.

Nadroga’s Abhishek Ram and Joeli Navalawa from Ba will both miss the opening BOG game due to a double yellow and a red card.

The BOG starts at noon on Friday with Nadi playing Suva, followed by Lautoka and Nadroga at 2 pm.

Rewa faces Navua at 4 pm before Labasa hosts Ba at 6:30 pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of all matches on Radio Fiji 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Lautoka man remanded after wife’s death

Tsunami watch issued for low lying areas

Levuka pleads for seawall infrastructure support

WAF plans to advance wastewater masterplans

Dedicated civil servant laid to rest

Ministry faces pushback over new ECE schedule

Powerful quake in Russia's Far East causes tsunami

iTaukei Board rejects poorly planned village projects

Pacific pushes for passport-free travel deal

Fiji fights for fair deal in US market

Star Hospitality eyes global growth

Rotidara out for two games, Begg available for Ba

Back to square one for FSSRU

Farebrother on the line in round one of Skipper Cup

Lautoka’s Vanuatu import adapting to Fijian football

Players urged to prove their worth

Fire causes $8 million in damage

Court orders psychiatric care for sacrilege suspect

Beijing's extreme rain 'trap' kills at least 30, displaces thousands

New drive aims to end food risks

Eddie Murphy to play Clouseau in new Pink Panther movie

Kids to be blocked from YouTube under social media ban

Husband in court over wife’s death

Six busted in Nadi meth raid

New push to turn land into legacy

Diddy seeks release on $US50m bond ahead of sentencing

I don’t have authority to close HFC Stadium ground: PM

Yusuf hopeful of Young Kulas

Suva’s Turagalailai continues suspension

World Rugby rejects Wallabies coach claim

Shooter in New York tower blamed NFL for brain injury, mayor says

Teen breaks the diabetes myth

Russian air strikes kill 19 in southeastern Ukraine

Seaqaqa pleads for water and power

Ruling sparks new hope for island countries

NZ surgeon sees major gains in pediatric surgery services

Man City re-sign goalkeeper Trafford from Burnley on five-year deal

Woman leader fights for respect and change

Fiji strikes dengue deal with global charity

Court revives community service

Pacific unites for ocean protection

Fiji’s tropical produce fills gap in NZ’s market

Climate, gender in focus for World Bank in aid-reliant Pacific Islands

FNU saddened by discovery of abandoned newborn

Public urged to refrain from defaming teen mum

Thailand-Cambodia border calm as military-level talks postponed

Nadonumai welcomes move to clear derelict vessels

New body to tackle bird and bat strike

Govind Park to host Deans and Raluve finals

Temple vandalism accused remanded

Lions welcomes back Morica, Vukaca; Raju recovers

Levuiciva to wear captain’s armband

Rugby partnership to uplift remote communities

Amorim is the right man for Man Utd, says Ugarte

North Korea says Trump must accept new nuclear reality

At least three victims shot in mid-Manhattan skyscraper; suspect 'neutralized'

Lindsay Lohan's young son thought she was trapped inside TV

Two kids left behind after alleged domestic attack

Restaurants fail food safety inspections

Tears in court as families confront sea killer

Drug crisis threatens village safety

Kardashians' Grandma MJ Turns 91

Begg to miss opening BOG match

13 homeless youth find jobs

Pacific Islands delay security plan that could open door to China

Waranaivalu prepares for first big tournament

Netball Fiji launches major governance reform project

Fijian Taekwondo hopefuls inspired by Shincheonji’s global success

Who's returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Raducanu wins Montreal opener

High seas killer to be sentenced next month

FNU responds to discovery of abandoned infant

Flash flood risk across Fiji

Zelenskiy praises Trump for 'clear stance' in shortened deadline for Russia

Ceasefire takes effect between Thailand and Cambodia

Singer Cody Simpson Reveals Why He “Disappeared” From Hollywood

Steve Long appointed CEO of Digicel Pacific Hub Markets

COMPOL orders probe into alleged officer misconduct

Global hunger falls but conflict and climate threaten progress

Man sentenced for assault of child in church hall

Man jailed for sexual offences against child

Government pushes insurance scheme to help families

Andy Samberg calls working with Nicolas Cage on SNL his favorite live moment

Trump sets new deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia

Deans quarterfinals in Lautoka

Minister’s health plea as deaths soar

Young wife allegedly killed at home

Stage is set for Ba to host Suva

Calls grow for essential services

Travel ban on striker Moses for one year

England sink Spain in shootout to win Euro 2025

Online threats to kids skyrocket

Teen’s life transformed by free heart surgery

Yasawa’s big leap

Fiji Young Kulas to leave for championship

PRF pushes back on simplified gender violence claims

Fiji’s fresh produce dominates NZ market

Fiji’s electrification challenge

Suicide rates spark alarm

RKS and Cuvu again in Deans U18 quarterfinals

Big plans for Wailevu

FNRL defends Rugby League investment in Pacific

Ex-inmate graduates

Public drinking sparks safety concerns

Fiji Rugby Union eyes stronger financial future

Russia's night attack on Kyiv leaves eight injured

Ex-Principal and teacher face corruption charges

Heavy rain alert in effect

Rewa bids farewell to Drova

Ministers gather at UN for delayed meeting on Israel, Palestinians

PRB wants power to expose secret earnings

Women demand more power on the global stage

Turning trash into treasure

Fantastic Four: First Steps clobbers the competition with $218 million

Aussie talent Vunisasaro joins Ba FC

Tenants ousted over income breach

Patients left to buy medicine amid hospital stock shortages

Fiji swimming quartet at World Championships

Fiji-NZ trade tension grows over rejected exports

Schools to teach online safety soon

US and EU strike deal with 15% tariff to avert trade war

Tourism is almost back on track

Panthers next for Silktails

Nalatu names World Cup squad

Former FICAC boss fights dismissal

Newborn discovered in hostel washroom

UN and EU back Fiji’s push for unity

Russia starts first Moscow-Pyongyang passenger flights in decades

Turkey evacuates thousands as firefighters battle wildfires

Phishing attacks surge

Authorities address fire incident

Families under silent attack

Rain in northern China kills 2, forces thousands to relocate

Beyoncé brings out Destiny’s Child at final Cowboy Carter show

Ryan Gosling and faceless alien wow crowd at Comic-Con

Trump says US, EU have 'good chance' of reaching trade deal

Ozzy Osbourne's autobiography will be 'uncensored'

Thailand and Cambodia to hold talks on deadly border conflict in Malaysia

Restructure to tackle sex crimes faster

New era for Women in Fijian Rugby

No HIV doctor in the North

Short recovery time ahead BOG

India dig deep with bat to draw fourth test against England

Fiji unites Pacific leaders for climate victory

England, Spain headed to extra time in Women's Euro final

Minister responds to Nawi Island claims

Israel announces daily pauses in Gaza fighting as aid airdrops begin

UN pushes gender-inclusive energy projects

Court delivers tough sentence on child rapist

Infanticide sentence focuses on rehab

Capital’s water crisis gets major upgrade

Rewa reclaims top spot

Rasorewa shines on debut

Child abuse cases soar

FRU records $105K profit

Hidden abuse in PRB flats exposed

Superhero films ignite rivalry among Marvel and DC comic fans

Solomon captain joins Labasa women

Three-wicket victory over West Indies in fourth T20 international

Israel resumes airdrop aid to Gaza, military says

Climate action urgent for Pacific kids

Residents demand funding for bridge and bypass

Badlands' propels predator perspective at Comic-Con

Statement qualification for Muaniweni College

Alam cleared to play for Ba FC

Family heartbreak inspires John Haddow's victory

Thailand, Cambodia agree to hold immediate ceasefire talks

Police commit to faster investigations

Rural roads under tight watch

Fiji leads fight against pollution and climate damage

Fiji’s ocean stories hit the big screen

Thousands rally in Malaysia to call for PM Anwar's resignation

Bend It Like Beckham sequel in the works

Colombia denounces mass deportation of citizens from Ecuador

Israel to open Gaza humanitarian corridors as aid drops begin

Wallabies denied victory by controversial call

Comic-Con gets to see first look at ‘Coyote vs. Acme,’ ‘Starfleet Academy’ footage

Fiji goes high-tech at borders

Nasinu coach focused on team building

Duavata Carnival winners call for action

Council flags price hikes

Singh champions youth agriculture

Liverpool beaten 4-2 by AC Milan in Hong Kong pre-season friendly

Seven straight for Panthers; Titans stun Wahs; Sharks get home

Thai-Cambodian fighting extends into third day despite ceasefire calls

QVS U18 ends RKS winning run

Fiji calls out high polluters

Navy on frontline of disaster

Crime surge sparks police plea

Locally built harvester delivers big for farmers

One teen’s fight against cancer

Labasa edge Navua with last-minute penalty

Francis's double strike lifts Nasinu

Burnes joins FRU Board

SGS U18’s crowned Southern Zone champs

Wallabies face must-win clash against Lions

Fans dive into San Diego Comic-Con despite drop in celebrity panels

Trump appear to abandon Gaza ceasefire negotiations with Hamas

Brave Muaniweni College falls in final

First try factor favors RKS in U17 final