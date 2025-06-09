Rotidara out for two games, Begg available for Ba

The Fiji Football Association has clarified that players with two yellow cards from the Extra Premier League will not miss the opening match of the Extra Battle of the Giants; however, those with red cards will be out for one or two games.

This means that Dayals Sawmillers Ba trio, including national rep Nabil Begg, Ilaisa Vulimainavuso, and Penaia Sawaqe, are going to be available for the opening round of the BOG against Labasa.

However, the trio will miss Ba’s next EPL match.

Other players who have two yellow cards from the EPL are Tuiba Batiratu of Nadi, Shivnil Chand from Nadroga, Nasinu’s Kelemedi Matou, and Kavaia Rawaqa of Rewa also have two yellow cards under their names.

Meanwhile, Peniasi Rotidara of Suva will miss two BOG games for receiving a direct red card.

Nadroga’s Abhishek Ram and Joeli Navalawa from Ba will both miss the opening BOG game due to a double yellow and a red card.

The BOG starts at noon on Friday with Nadi playing Suva, followed by Lautoka and Nadroga at 2 pm.

Rewa faces Navua at 4 pm before Labasa hosts Ba at 6:30 pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of all matches on Radio Fiji 2.

