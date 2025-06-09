Relentless Arsenal beat Burnley to stretch Premier League lead

[Source: Reuters]

Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with a straightforward 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor as their mastery of set pieces again proved irresistible on Saturday.

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring in the 14th minute from yet another corner routine involving Declan Rice and Gabriel, with the Swede touching in from close range.

Arsenal were in cruise control in the 35th minute, this time from open play, as a sweeping counter-attack ended with Rice thumping a header past Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

