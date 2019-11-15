Ponga out of Origin series

Queensland has been hit with a massive blow ahead of the State of Origin series next month.

Newcastle superstar Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out of in another cruel blow for Queensland.

Ponga met with specialists to determine the extent of a shoulder injury this week with the 22-year-old and club agreeing surgery was the best option.

NRL.com reports, the incumbent Maroons fullback was included in Queensland’s extended squad by Wayne Bennett last Sunday, hours after the Knights bowed out of the finals series with a 46-20 loss to South Sydney.

Ponga had been nursing a shoulder issue throughout the year but will be available for the start of 2021 NRL season.

Meanwhile, the Raiders play Roosters at 8:50 tonight and tomorrow the Rabbitohs takes on the Eels at the same time.

Both matches will be aired live on FBC Sports.

The winners will play the Storm and Panthers next week for a place in the grand final.