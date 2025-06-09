Plenty of missed chances for Suva in BOG clash

There were plenty of opportunities for Suva FC to score, but they failed to capitalize, finishing with a goalless draw against Nadi in their opening Battle of the Giants (BOG) pool match.

Suva assistant coach Mohammed Irfan says the team will work on their weaknesses and aim to improve in the next match.

“We had a lot of chances, but we couldn’t finish. That’s something we’ll go back and fix before the next game.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Nadi FC coach Viliame Toma praised his team’s efforts, calling it a strong start to their BOG campaign.

“The boys did a great job in their first match. We’ll return to the drawing board and refine our plan for the next game.”

Tonight will feature the official opening of the BOG tournament, followed by the final pool match of the day, Labasa taking on Ba.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.