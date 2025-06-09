Players urged to prove their worth

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

As the Fiji Young Kulas gear up to launch their OFC Girls Under-16 Championship campaign, Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf has urged the squad to honor the trust placed in them by their coaches and the nation.

Yusuf reminded the players that their place on the national team was earned through dedication and talent, carefully identified by their coaching staff from across the country.

He encouraged them to carry that sense of purpose into the tournament, knowing they were chosen not by chance, but because they stood out among the many.

“We thank the coaches for working so hard with the entire Fiji FA Development coaching staff around the country in identifying these girls from remote areas, especially villages where opportunities don’t come around too often, and identifying their talent.”

The top two teams from the championship will gain qualification to the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup in Morocco next year.

The side plays their opening match against Tahiti at 10 am on Friday.

