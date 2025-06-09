Nadroga to bid farewell to Chetty in BOG

Max Chetty - Supplied

This year’s Battle of the Giants tournament holds extra sentiment for Nadroga FC as it will be the last tournament for their long-serving president, Max Chetty.

Chetty is moving on to a new role on the Fiji Football Association’s executive board after the BOG.

Coach Varun Karan knows how important the first match is and says a good start can take a lot of pressure off the team.

Nadroga faces a tough opener against the defending champions, Lautoka, and Karan understands it will not be an easy task to defeat the sugar city giants.

The Stallions’ team is a mix of seasoned players and new faces, with some players experiencing the tournament for the very first time.

Karan also adds that Vanuatu’s Jack Tokaki and Solomon Islands’ Steven Koti have put in a lot of effort in training and league games to fit in well with the rest of the squad.

Sigatoka Electric Nadroga plays Paradise Seafood Lautoka tomorrow at 2 pm, Extra Supermarket Labasa at 5 pm on Saturday, and Dayals Sawmillers Ba at 12 pm on Sunday.

