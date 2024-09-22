Man United, Palace end in goalless draw

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester United had to settle for a single point despite a dominant performance by Erik ten Hag’s team in their 0-0 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The draw at least a small measure of revenge after United’s humiliating 4-0 rout by Palace in May was their low point last season left them 11th in the table on seven points. Oliver Glasner’s Palace is 16th with three points.

Selhurst Park remains a bafflingly tough place to play for United, who have not won in their past five games and have just one goal to show for that stretch.

Ten Hag’s men will rue Saturday’s squandered opportunities, including two agonizing near misses in rapid-fire succession in the first half that saw Alejandro Garnacho and then Bruno Fernandes hammer shots off the crossbar within a few seconds, both left to hold their heads in disbelief.

Onana saw almost no action in the first half but was put to work several times in the second against a Palace side who were significantly better after the break. Onana made a fabulous double save, diving to bat away Eddie Nketiah’s shot and then leaping into the air to stop Ismaila Sarr volleying home the rebound.

Glasner’s halftime message was about his team’s lack of intensity, which showed in their cranked-up second-half performance.

Palace had a brilliant chance to secure victory late in the game when Sarr latched onto a cross from Jeffrey Schlupp but flicked the shot just wide of the near post.