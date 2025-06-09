Liverpool snap losing streak, Wolves' misery continues, Diallo saves Man Utd

Action from the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest clash [Source: Reuters]

Liverpool snapped a dreadful four-match losing run with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa to climb provisionally to third.

The misery continued for Wolverhampton Wanderers at the bottom as they suffered yet another defeat.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal moved seven points clear of the pack ahead of the rest of the weekend’s action with first-half goals by Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice taking Arsenal to 25 points from their opening 10 games of the season.

Ten-man Wolves were hammered 3-0 at Fulham and prop up the table with only two points as the pressure intensifies on their manager Vitor Pereira.

Manchester United needed a stunning late volley from Amad Diallo to earn a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest who at least avoided a fifth successive league defeat.

Crystal Palace beat Brentford 2-0 while Brighton & Hove Albion were 3-0 winners at home to Leeds United, and Chelsea edged Tottenham Hotspur 1-0.

Arsenal have now gone seven games in all competitions without conceding a goal and were never seriously troubled at promoted Burnley as they produced another clinical display.

