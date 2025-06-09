Lautoka registers first win in BOG pool match

Lautoka FC secured their first win this afternoon in the Battle of the Giants tournament, defeating Nadroga FC 2–1 in a pool match.

Mohammed Sahzil was the standout performer, scoring both goals for Lautoka to seal the victory.

Team president Salendra Prasad praised the boys for a strong start, especially the defensive effort, but noted there’s still room for improvement as they prepare for their next match to maintain momentum.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga also displayed a solid defensive game and managed a goal through Salimone Ravonokula, but couldn’t convert further opportunities before full-time.

Meanwhile, more fans are now flocking to Subrail Park ahead of the highly anticipated clash between hosts Labasa and Ba, kicking off at 6:30 pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.