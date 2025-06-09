Futsal head coach praises North coaches’ commitment

Fiji National Futsal head coach Jose Gerardo has praised the strong commitment shown by Northern Division coaches following a successful three day Futsal Coaching Course held at the Fiji FA Academy in Labasa.

The course attracted 15 participants from Dreketi, Bua, Udu, Savusavu and Labasa.

He says the inclusion of a female school teacher from Udu Point highlighted the sport’s growing reach through schools.

“I’m very happy with the response from the North, the coaches were eager to learn and showed great interest in developing futsal in their respective districts.”

Gerardo adds the course has strengthened grassroots futsal in the North and confirmed a similar coaching program will be delivered in the Western Zone this week as Fiji FA continues its nationwide development drive.

He says they aim to ensure coaches across all regions receive the same level of training and support.

