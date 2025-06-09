Fijian footballers earn OFC placement in Auckland

Source: FFA / Facebook

Three Fiji women’s national footballers Adi Lita Bakaniceva, Maria Veronica, and Caroline Qalivere have departed for New Zealand to join Eastern Suburbs AFC in Auckland for a two-week high-performance attachment under the OFC Player Placement Program.

Rewa Women’s representatives Bakaniceva and Veronica are seasoned footballers who previously played for Hekari Women’s FC in Papua New Guinea last year, gaining international club experience.

Lautoka Women’s defender Caroline Qalivere, the youngest of the three, has already represented Fiji at age-grade level and featured at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup alongside her two senior teammates.

The trio will train and play within a professional football environment, gaining valuable exposure to advanced coaching methods and competitive match conditions.

Following their placement, the players will travel directly to Papua New Guinea to link up with the Fiji women’s national team for the Prime Ministers Cup tournament.

The program is designed to help bridge the gap between domestic football and the international stage, giving Pacific players hands-on experience in professional setups.

