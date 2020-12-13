Home

Football

Fiji FA to make changes to CVC series

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk ktavi@fbc.com.fj | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 21, 2020 1:30 pm
Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf. [File Photo]

Fiji Football will be making some changes in the Champion vs Champion series next year in light of the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Labasa is expected to host Suva next month but due to the current situation, Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will be looking to shift both matches to Suva.

Yusuf says discussions are still underway and they will be waiting on the board’s final decision next month.

Article continues after advertisement

“The scheduled Champions versus Champions was scheduled to be in Labasa on the 23rd of January and the return match on the 31st in Suva. There could be a change to the program the board will have to approve in the New Year whether to have both matches in Suva.”

Yusuf adds they are willing to fly the Labasa team over to Suva if the need arises.

Labasa is the current Courts Inter-District Champion while Suva holds the Vodafone Premier League title and the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

