Coaches set to sharpen skills at Fiji FA Futsal course in Ba

Source: FFA / Facebook

The Fiji Football Association is set to host a three-day Futsal Coaching Course from the 7th to the 9th of next month at the Ba Academy Grounds, aimed at enhancing the technical and tactical skills of district and school-level coaches across the country.

The program will be facilitated by Fiji FA Coach Educator Yogendra Dutt, with National Futsal Head Coach José Gerardo leading most of the practical sessions.

The course will focus on key areas such as defensive and attacking strategies, set plays, goalkeeper training, and school-level coaching techniques.

Coach Gerardo says the initiative aligns with his long-term vision to elevate the national game.

“I have a three-year plan to build a winning futsal team for Fiji. Courses like this are vital — when coaches grow, players grow and the whole system benefits.”

With over 35 years of international coaching experience, Gerardo has been encouraged by the growing technical level and organisation within Fiji’s futsal scene.

“The standard of futsal in Fiji is improving. Teams are more organised and technically stronger.”

The course will conclude with a final hands-on assessment on the closing day, with Fiji FA urging all district and school futsal coaches to participate as part of the ongoing push to professionalise the sport and build a stronger foundation for the national program.

