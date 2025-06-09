Chand to debut for Nadi FC

Jacob Chand

Nadi FC’s newest inclusion, goalkeeper Jacob Chand, stands as a prime example of how nurturing young talent can lead to a deserved place in district football.

The 21-year-old Nadi native began his football journey playing in religious tournaments, and slowly worked his way up through the ranks.

He first played for Salovi TIV in the Sangam convention before being selected for Nadi TIV.

Chand says that climbing the ladder took time, but through sheer hard work, he eventually made it to the district team.

“There were a lot of circumstances when I had personal problems, but I did not give up and carried on with football.”

Chand made his Extra Premier League debut last Saturday against Nasinu FC at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa, a match Nadi lost 2-1.

Chand says he will keep learning every day to maintain his spot in team and prove his worth.

Tomorrow’s BOG tournament will be Chand’s first, and he admitted to feeling a mixture of nervousness and excitement.

The young goalkeeper fully understands the pressure that comes with being the last line of defense and hopes to make Nadi proud.

Stratum Construction Nadi will open the BOG tournament tomorrow against Ravindra’s Transport Suva at 12pm, they will take Lincoln Rewa at 1pm on Saturday, then River Tubing Fiji / Classic Travel Tours & Rentals Navua at 10am on Sunday.

