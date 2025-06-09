Canada-based footballer embraces Fijian roots

Emily Narayan. [Photo Credit: Edmonton Fiji Sports Association]

For Canadian-based footballer Emily Narayan, joining the Fiji women’s football team has been a journey of reconnecting with her heritage.

Despite only being with the team for a short time, she has quickly embraced the culture and feels a strong connection to her Fijian roots.

Narayan says she felt welcomed by the team instantly, with the players showing a lot of warmth and kindness.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m just ultimately proud of them, with them, I’m glad they accepted me even though I’ve known them for less than a week honestly. Playing with them, I feel so much more connected to my roots entirely, they’re teaching me Fiji language and stuff and like the culture they do. I love it.”

She stated that playing for the team means a great deal to her, as it gives her the chance to represent her country and potentially help them qualify for the World Cup.

“Football is my life, it’s what I was based around since I was a very young age, I play for my brothers now, I play for my mom, I play for my dad, I play for relatives in heaven, I play for these girls.”

Fiji will play Cook Islands in their first group match today at 1pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.