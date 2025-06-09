Bula FC finalizes leadership team

Fiji’s first professional football franchise Bula FC has confirmed its leadership team as preparations continue for its debut in the Oceania Football Confederation Professional League next year.

McDonald’s Fiji managing director Marc McElrath has been appointed chairman of the club, while Anushil Kumar takes on the role of acting chief executive officer.

Kumar brings with him over eight years of experience with the Fiji Football Association, having started as a media officer before moving up to general manager operations, where he managed tournament logistics and planning.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bula FC board will include Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel, as the association remains the club’s majority shareholder, along with businessmen Wella Pillay and Jai Singh.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA vice-president Naziah Ali Krishna has been appointed acting chief commercial officer.

Ali Krishna has been actively involved in promoting football, particularly women’s football in Fiji for several years.

The club’s name, Bula FC, captures the essence of Fijian hospitality and unity.

“Bula” represents life, welcome, and community, the values that inspire the club’s motto; One Vanua, One Team.

Its official crest features traditional Fijian elements such as the ibe mat and magimagi rope, symbolising strength, heritage, and connection across all 14 provinces.

The franchise is expected to move into its new office base next week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.