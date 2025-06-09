Brazilian Medina joins Bula FC

[Pic:Supplied]

Extra Bula FC has signed Brazilian footballer Willian Medina for the 2027 OFC Professional League season.

The international recruit is determined to bring his winning mentality to the Bula Warriors and help the club challenge for the championship.

Medina, who has previous experience playing in the Pacific, including Vanuatu and the OFC Champions League, is excited to begin a new chapter in Fiji and become part of the Bula Tribe.

“I’m really excited to represent the club in this major competition, and I can’t wait to start working with the team. May this OFC Pro League season be an incredible chapter,” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

He revealed that a conversation with Head Coach Stéphane Auvray played an important role in his decision to join Extra Bula FC.

Auvray’s coaching philosophy, together with the team’s performances during its inaugural campaign, convinced Medina that the Bula Warriors were the right club for his next challenge.

“His coaching style and the team’s performance in the last campaign convinced me to accept this challenge for the upcoming Pro League,” Medina explained.

Although he initially knew little about Fijian football, his time in Vanuatu and participation in the OFC Champions League gave him an appreciation of the passion surrounding the game in Fiji.

“I was able to see firsthand everyone’s passion for soccer and for the local clubs,” he said.

A player who describes himself as having a winning spirit, Medina is determined to make his presence felt on the field.

“I’m a player who always strives for victory, who has a winning spirit, and who seeks to convey that in every game and every contested play.”

“You can expect a lot of determination on the field. I’ll always give my best in every game, aim to score goals, and help the team win matches.”

For Medina, success will also depend on building strong relationships within the squad. He hopes to contribute both on and off the field through teamwork, communication and developing connections with his new teammates.

With the Bula Warriors having reached the playoffs in their first OFC Professional League campaign, Medina believes the team should aim even higher in 2027.

“We know this is a high-level competition and that every club wants to win. I believe our first goal should be to make the playoffs again, and then aim for a bigger goal in the competition.”

The opportunity to travel across the Pacific, experience different cultures and compete against some of the region’s best clubs was another major attraction.

However, it is the opportunity to experience Fiji and play in front of the Bula Tribe that Medina is particularly looking forward to.

“Getting to know the people and the culture, making new friends, and learning more about Fijian soccer these are the most important things for me.”

“Playing the games in Fiji will also be very important in front of our fans. I’m looking forward to it.”

As he prepares to pull on the Extra Bula FC jersey for the first time, Medina has a special message for the supporters who will be cheering him and his teammates on throughout the season.

“I hope all the fans come out to support us this season. We’ll do our best to bring joy to every one of them.”

“Your support will be very important. It will make all the difference this season.