Election polls in New Zealand continue to show no clear outcome

[Source: Reuters]

Nine days out from New Zealand’s general election on November 7, ​polls continue to show no clear winner ‌or even coalition grouping.

A Radio New Zealand-Reid Research poll released on Thursday saw opposition party ​Labour sitting at 30.6% and able ​to form a government with the support ⁠of the Greens and Opportunity.

In ​this poll, the ruling National party had ​fallen to just 24.8% of the vote.

A poll released earlier in the week by 1News and Verian ​poll had National Party sitting at ​29% of the vote and alongside coalition partners New ‌Zealand ⁠First and ACT possibly had the numbers to return to government.

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Polls indicate several overhang seats – where a party wins more electorate ​seats than ​their party ⁠vote would allocate them so extra seats are added to ​parliament – will be needed.

The total ​number ⁠of seats in the next parliament will be crucial to which coalition can form ⁠a ​government.

New Zealand uses a ​mixed member proportional system, which tends to favour coalition governments.