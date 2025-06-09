Ba coach steps down for national duty

Ronil Kumar - Supplied

Ba FC will see a change in leadership as head coach Ronil Kumar has stepped down from his role to take up national duties with the U-17 National team.

Kumar has been appointed as the national assistant coach for the U-17 boys team, which is set to travel to Qatar for the U-17 FIFA World Cup.

This transition means that Director of Football Rodeck Singh will now guide the Men in Black during Friday’s Battle of the Giants tournament.

Singh says that their recent match against Rewa, where Ba lost 2-0, was insightful.

He states that the match helped them identify their faults, and they will certainly work on these areas to enter the BOG with an improved skillset.

“Our pool is filled with quality teams. Our first task will be to beat them in the pool stages and qualify for the knockout stages. Our first game is an important one, where we take Labasa at home. I know that will be difficult as we’ll play in front of their home crowd, so we will come prepared for that.”

When questioned about the absence of players like Tevita Koroi, Atu Naucukidi, and Misiwani Nairube from the BOG squad, Singh explained that Ba boasts a large pool of talented players, with 35 to 36 individuals.

He clarified that the 22 players chosen for the squad were selected purely based on their performance.

Dayals Sawmillers/ iXCEL Ba plays Extra Supermarket Labasa first at 6.30 pm on Friday, Paradise Seafood Lautoka at 3 pm on Saturday, and Sigatoka Electric Nadroga at 12 pm on Sunday.

You can catch live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

