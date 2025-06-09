Auvray sets out to redefine Fiji Football’s identity

Stéphane Auvray.

New Fiji Football coach Stéphane Auvray is determined to rebuild the national team with a clear structure, stronger identity and reignite national passion for the game.

Auvray was officially appointed into his new role in Nadi on Monday.

The former Guadeloupe international, who has played and coached across Europe, the Caribbean and the United States, brings a wealth of global football experience to Fiji.

Auvray’s journey has seen him transition from player to coach, club founder in the U.S. and later a FIFA talent coach, where he worked in Jamaica and Saint Lucia to develop high-performance programs for young players.

Now, he says, it’s time to apply those lessons to Fiji.

“The aim for the next year is to make sure we put together a real pathway and a real plan — where players understand the requirements, the culture, and the identity of the national team. When they arrive, they must feel it’s something special, and find a way to fit into a system that’s full of expectations and demands.”

He adds that while the task ahead won’t be easy, his focus is on establishing a foundation that will sustain long-term success and help players rediscover the joy and pride of representing Fiji.

Meanwhile, President Rajesh Patel says that the timing of his appointment could not have come at a better time.

