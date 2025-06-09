Fiji to compete at Ignite 7s in New Zealand

Fiji Men’s 7s extended side will be heading down to New Zealand later this week to compete at the Ignite 7s Tournament, as they prepare for the upcoming HSBC 7s series.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau says this will be a good opportunity for him to test his players and use different combinations, before selecting his final squad for the first tournament of the series, the Dubai 7s.

The side held a training session this afternoon at Albert Park in Suva, where they focused on fitness and skill sets.

“We got a few new boys here, so this tournament will be a good chance for them to prove themselves and earn their side in the team. We have been looking at footages of our games last year and have been discussing how we can rectify certain areas.”

The side has been preparing together over the past few weeks, and are expected to leave for New Zealand at the end of the week.

The Ignite 7s will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

