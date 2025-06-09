Díaz agrees to $69M, 3-year deal with World Series champion Dodgers

[Source: AP]

Closer Edwin Díaz has agreed to a $69 million, three-year contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Díaz’s agreement includes deferred payments by the Dodgers, who already owed $1.051 billion in deferred pay to eight players from 2028-46.

“The Dodgers are the Goliath and they went and got something that they really, really needed,” said agent Scott Boras, who does not represent Díaz. “I’m sure that there was a goal on the part of the player that he felt that maybe he could achieve his goals differently with the Dodgers than he could with the Mets. … Right now in our industry when a Goliath snaps his fingers, he seems to be getting what he wants.”

A three-time All-Star who turns 32 on March 22, Díaz joins a Dodgers bullpen that struggled last season, causing the team to shift rookie starter Roki Sasaki to closer in the postseason. Los Angeles relievers had a 4.27 ERA, 21st among the 30 teams.

