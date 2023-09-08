Dad inspires, molds Tawake in rugby journey

While many rugby players seek inspiration abroad, Samu Tawake, the prop for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, found his right at home.

His father, Suliasi Tawake, who led the Ovalau team to victory in the Farebrother Trophy 21 years ago, played a significant role in shaping Samu’s journey as a rugby player – something he continues to fulfil today.

Samu Tawake’s passion for rugby began to bloom at the tender age of five, merely by shadowing his father during rugby matches.

His father Suliasi Tawake who is a keen rugby enthusiast says this World Cup holds a lot of significance to their family.

“World Cup is special because it will be Samu’s first. We’re thankful to Simon Raiwalui for selecting him. I advised him to learn from Luke Tagi and Mesake Doge who are veterans in the position of tight-head prop.”

Suliasi and Matica Tawake raised 13 children in their household and the Fijian Drua has always stood out in terms of discipline.

This was instilled in him during his early years at Holy Trinity Primary School and Marist Brothers High School.

His mum, Marica Tawake says taking this into account, she was never surprised when she received the news that her son had made the Flying Fijians Rugby World Cup squad.

“His selection didn’t come as a surprise for me. All my children are very disciplined but Samu is right up there and us as parents the only thing we did was advise him, reminding him to put God first in everything he does.”

The family is proud of how far Tawake’s rugby career has reached and they promise never to miss any of Fiji’s games in this RWC.