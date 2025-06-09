IOC wants no sports events in Indonesia after Israeli athletes' visa ban

[Source: Reuters]

The International Olympic Committee urged international sports federations on Wednesday not to host any sports events in Indonesia after the country banned Israeli gymnasts from a world championship that is taking place there this month.

The IOC said in a statement it was also cutting off all discussions about any potential Olympic Games bid by Indonesia until the government provided assurances that all athletes, irrespective of nationality, would be eligible to compete there in future.

Indonesia has repeatedly expressed an interest in hosting the 2036 summer Olympics but Wednesday’s IOC decision all but buried the country’s chances of landing the Games in 11 years’ time.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, denied visas to Israeli gymnasts earlier this month amid an outcry over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, meaning they could not take part in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships that began last week in Jakarta.

Commenting on the decision at the time, senior legal affairs minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra cited objections to Israel’s participation from the government in Jakarta and from groups such as a council of Islamic clerics.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation called Indonesia’s decision shocking and heartbreaking.

The IOC also said in its statement on Wednesday that it would change qualification principles to include guarantees for access of all athletes, irrespective of nationality, for any qualification event for an Olympic Games.

It also ordered the Indonesian Olympic Committee and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to attend a meeting at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne to discuss the matter. It did not provide a date for the meeting.

Indonesia has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel, and has strongly criticized Israel over the Gaza war, even after this month’s ceasefire took effect.

