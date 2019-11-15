India levels series, beats Australia in second test

India have levelled the four-match series 1-1 after winning the second Test match in Melbourne by eight wickets.

Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane kept their composure after Pujara and Agarwal lost their wickets as India chased down a 70-run total to win the Boxing Day Test on Day 4.

Mohammed Siraj got two, Ashwin got one while Bumrah dismissed Pat Cummins as India bowled Australia for 200 in the second Test.

Article continues after advertisement

India need to score 70 runs to win the Test and level the series. Siraj got rid off the dangerous Cameron Green for 45.

Jasprit Bumrah broke the stubborn stand between Cameron Green and Pat Cummins by dismissing the latter with a bouncer as India struck with the second new ball on Day 4.

Even after an injury to Umesh Yadav, who got the first breakthrough of Joe Burns before getting injured, India led by Ashwin and Bumrah rattle Australia in 2nd innings picking 6 of their wickets under a 100.

It looked like India might register an innings win but Cameron Green and Pat Cummins took Australia to safety at the end of Day 3.

To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win.

Well done TEAM INDIA! 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020

T 3767 – YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHH !!!

India beats Australia in the 2nd test ..

Bola tha na maine ..

SETBACK ka jawaab COMBACK se denge .. !

de diya .. unke ghar mein ghus ke .. !!

Congratulations India 🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 29, 2020

[Source: Hindustan Times]