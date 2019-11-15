Home

India levels series, beats Australia in second test

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
December 29, 2020 5:20 pm
The India cricket team after beating Australia[Source: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter]

India have levelled the four-match series 1-1 after winning the second Test match in Melbourne by eight wickets.

Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane kept their composure after Pujara and Agarwal lost their wickets as India chased down a 70-run total to win the Boxing Day Test on Day 4.

Mohammed Siraj got two, Ashwin got one while Bumrah dismissed Pat Cummins as India bowled Australia for 200 in the second Test.

India need to score 70 runs to win the Test and level the series. Siraj got rid off the dangerous Cameron Green for 45.

Jasprit Bumrah broke the stubborn stand between Cameron Green and Pat Cummins by dismissing the latter with a bouncer as India struck with the second new ball on Day 4.

Even after an injury to Umesh Yadav, who got the first breakthrough of Joe Burns before getting injured, India led by Ashwin and Bumrah rattle Australia in 2nd innings picking 6 of their wickets under a 100.

It looked like India might register an innings win but Cameron Green and Pat Cummins took Australia to safety at the end of Day 3.

[Source: Hindustan Times]

