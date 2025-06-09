Ravuwai targeting winning debut in Suva

[Source: File]

Making his first appearance in the boxing ring is a challenge Josaia Ravuwai is embracing as he prepares to face Josateki Naisau in an exhibition bout at the ZEG Boxing Promotion next Saturday.

The newcomer will make his boxing debut at the Vodafone Arena and says he is determined to make a strong impression on fight night.

“This is my first ever fight, my debut in the ring, and I am aiming for a win.”

Despite his lack of experience in competitive boxing, Ravuwai says his focus is on giving his best performance and making the most of the opportunity.

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“My target, since it’s my first ever fight, is to give my all inside the ring and get a good outcome.”

The exhibition contest is expected to provide Ravuwai with an opportunity to test himself under the lights as part of a ZEG Boxing Promotion card featuring local and international fighters.

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.