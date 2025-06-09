Coach, players relationship is important: White

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White believes building trust and earning the confidence of his players will be crucial as he begins shaping the side ahead of their upcoming major events leading up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

White says the relationship between a coach and his players must be built on mutual respect, understanding and trust, as he looks to unite the squad under his leadership.

Having coached several Fijian players throughout his career, White understands the importance of connecting with the people behind the jerseys, believing strong relationships are just as important as the work done on the training field.

“It’s very important. I’ve got to earn their confidence, just as I expect them to earn mine. You’ve got to win their confidence and you’ve got to win their trust, and I think it works both ways.”

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The South African, who recently took over the reins, says establishing that bond will be a priority when the squad comes together, with unity and togetherness central to his plans.

With just 337 days remaining until the 2027 Rugby World Cup, White knows there is little time to waste as the Flying Fijians prepare for one of rugby’s biggest stages.

He is determined to build an environment where players and coaches share the same vision, understand what is expected of them and are committed to the same cause.

“There’s obviously going to be a massive energy boost when we get together, and I think that’s always exciting.”

For White, the challenge extends beyond preparing a competitive team.

It is about creating a group that believes in one another, with trust flowing both ways and every player pulling in the same direction.

As the Flying Fijians begin a new chapter and coming off a win against Japan in their Centenial Test, the strength of that relationship could prove just as important as their performances on the field, with the ultimate goal of taking Fiji further at the World Cup.

The Flying Fijians squad for the November tour is expected to be named tomorrow.