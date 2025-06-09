TSLS five year strategic plan.

[Photo: Supplied]

The Tertiary Loans and Scholarship Loans and Services Program today launched its 2026–2031 strategic plan, officiated by the Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel.

Tertiary scholarships and loans services chief executive officer, Dr. Apisalome Movono, says that the launch today focuses on strengthening workforce capability.

“People who are already working, including part-timers who wish to upskill and upgrade their education, can access these scholarships”.

Movono adds that they are aware of students who misuse the funds, and that they are working on addressing the issue. He says that students who are sent on probation and

suspended now get mandatory counselling.

Minister for Finance, Commerce, and Business Development, Esrom Immanuel, emphasized student access and making them central in providing help.

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“Great attention must be given to retention and completion, more than a month of entrepreneurship, where support is required”.

Immanuel adds that Technologies should reduce processing time, standardise transparency, improve access to services, and provide reliable information for decision-making.

The Tertiary scholarships and loan services are inviting encouraged applicants who wish to apply and workers who wish to further their education to visit the link on their website.