No late applications will be accepted

[Photo: File]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is warning parents and guardians that late applications for the 2027 Back-to-School Assistance will not be accepted.

Radrodro says all applications must be submitted through the child’s school by November 27.

“This has been a practice in the past where students after the deadline our parents still bring their forms. So, we want to emphasize that they need to attend to filling the applications on a timely manner.”

Radrodro says applications will only be received by school heads and processed through the Fiji education management information system.

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He says parents must ensure all details are correct, including mobile numbers, identification, income documents and payment details.

The Ministry will distribute official application forms to schools and district education offices.

Forms will also be available on the Ministry’s official website.

Radrodro is urges eligible families to apply early and meet the deadline.