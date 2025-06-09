Tailevu targets rural economic revival

[Photo: Sainiani Boila]

Tailevu is looking to turn its land and agricultural resources into sustainable income, as the province seeks to strengthen rural economies and reduce the financial pressures facing village communities.

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair Semi Matalau during the provincial council meeting today says the province has significant land and agricultural resources, but many rural communities lack access to a strong cash economy.

Matalau says the province wants to work with the government and development agencies to create more economic opportunities within villages.

“It will involve a lot of discussions on developments in the province. It has been started well with the opening address by Honorable Kamkamica, rural revitalization, driving the economy from the rural areas. We know we’ve got a lot of resources, but the thing is there’s a lack of cash economy in the rural areas.We want to revitalize that in partnership with government and other agencies of development. That’s the main focus for this session of discussion today.”

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Matalau says the focus is on enabling rural communities to earn a reliable income, meet their living expenses and save and invest for their children’s future.

The long-term goal for the province is to encourage people to generate income in their own communities and contribute to the economic development of Tailevu.

The meeting ends today with the Adi Tailevu to begin tomorrow.