Sugarcane growers get digital credit access

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Sugarcane farmers will now have a more convenient way to access financial assistance through their mobile phones.

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund has launched its E-EXCESS Overdraft Revolving Facility, a digital service designed to improve growers’ access to credit.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the initiative will make financial services more accessible, efficient and responsive to farmers’ needs.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in expanding access to financial services for sugarcane growers. It also underscores our commitment to leverage technology to deliver financial solutions that are more accessible, efficient and responsive to the needs of our growers.”

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UNDP Inclusive Growth Lead Patrick Tuimalealiifano says the success of the initiative will depend on how it improves the lives of farmers and their families.

“At UNDP and UNCDF, we believe innovation works best when it starts with the people and also ends with the people. The success of this initiative will not be measured by the technology behind it, but by how it makes the lives of farmers and their families more convenient and more practical.”

Meanwhile, Sugar Cane Growers Fund Chief Executive Officer Raj Sharma says the facilit allows growers to access a revolving loan facility through their mobile phones at any time.

The initiative is expected to improve access to credit for sugarcane growers while supporting rural livelihoods and the long-term sustainability of Fiji’s sugar industry.