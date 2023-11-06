Ravudi wants rematch says Hill is running

A few challenges were called out at the FMF Tuwai Boxing Promotions that was held on Saturday at Prince Charles Park.

Jese Ravudi, reclaiming the Welterweight title of Fiji in a hard-fought battle against Ronald Naidu, has called out Winston Hill.

Ravudi, determined to settle the score after their previous encounter, challenged Hill to a rematch.

He believes that Hill is now ducking him.

“Because they have all run away. Now I’m coming down, I have got the Welterweight title, I’m coming up for Super Welterweight to get my title back. Winston Hill stop running.”

Responding to the challenge, Hill says the result would just be like their first encounter.

“Jese Ravudi wants another dose of Panadol. I’ll happily deliver the goods, like I said if the money makes sense let’s run it back one more time. The results won’t be different against Jese.”

Upcoming boxer Mikaele Ravalaca’s stunning TKO triumph over PNG’s Thadius Katua catapulted him into the spotlight.



[Mikaele Ravalaca]

Ravalaca says he wants a title shot against Junior Binnu Singh and is not interested in fighting Nathan Singh.

“Especially Binnu Singh, Nathan Singh I’m not interested in him because he don’t have any title.”

In response, Junior Binnu says he is willing to face any challenger.



[Junior Binnu Singh]

“If he wants to fight me he can come at my weight, I’m ready to fight anyone at my weight.”

With these challenges and counter-challenges, only time will tell if they will turn into a reality.