Ravalaca wins WBA Oceania belt

Fiji champ Mikaele Ravalaca is the new WBA Oceania light weight title with a clinical win over Australia’s Francis Chua in the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing promotions fight.

The Fijian won by technical knockout in the seventh round.

Ravalaca connected some powerful rights that rocked Chua in the fight.

The pair stood toe to toe at times and really entertained the crowd..

Chua never stepped back and kept coming at the Fijian but the sixth round was where he nearly hit the deck and luckily he was saved by the bell.

In other results, Junior Abhay Chand went down to Isikeli Senidoko via a second round knockout, Andrew Maloney was awarded a TKO win against Pawan Kumar as the referee stopped the fight in their Super Bantamweigt contest.

Felise Nabua lost to Rohit Rohit from India after the towel was thrown into the ring 53 seconds in the sixth round and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Keanu Nadan finished off Apisai Naqica in the first round with a knockout win.

Fiji’s heavyweight champion Semi Dauloloma knocked out Savenaca Tuiratu in the second round, Aarti Hoodha managed to beat Laite Nanovu on points.

Kimo Vakalalabure beat Rev Anand on points while New Zealand’s Larnce Claerk defeated Senivalati Ratu by TKO after the referee stopped the fight.

Ilikimi Saudromedrome won on points over William Korocawiri.

