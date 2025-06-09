Ravalaca credits faith and mindset

Newly crowned WBA Oceania Lightweight Champion, Mikaele Ravalaca, says faith, self-belief, and mental strength carried him through to victory over Francis Chua in Suva last night, despite not being at peak fitness.

Ravalaca admitted that his preparation for the title bout was far from ideal but said his confidence and focus made the difference.

“First of all, I believe in myself and God has given me the mindset and the strength for me to compete in this sport. I’m so grateful to be a boxer, representing Fiji, and to keep this title in Fiji.”

The 27-year-old boxer revealed he was only around 15 percent fit going into the fight, but his experience and sharp mental game proved decisive.

“For me, I was 15% fitness because I never trained well for this fight. But I had confidence and the skills to work on it, so I could get the victory. I’ve got a very sharp mindset and a strong mind that God has given me to use.”

Ravalaca also thanked King’s Boxing Promotion for organizing the bout and providing the platform for local fighters to showcase their talent.

Looking ahead, Ravalaca is already preparing for his next challenge, a fight scheduled for next year under King’s Boxing Promotion.

