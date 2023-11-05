Ratu Rakuro awaits decision after failed drug test

Boxer Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana potentially faces repercussions after failing a drug test following his fight with Vanuatu’s Masing Warawara.

During the FMF Tuwai Boxing Promotions in Nadi last night, Ratu Rakuro initially claimed victory over his resilient opponent in a hard-fought match that went the distance.

However, the jubilation surrounding his triumph was short-lived as he failed a drug test after their bout.

Promoter Alan Kumar emphasizes that stringent drug testing protocols were in place both before and after the fights, highlighting the event’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the sport.

“I believe all the bouts we did, people are talking about it and if anything, the mismatch that happened I know its boxing and the win has been awarded to the other one and the program went on time.”

Ratu Rakuro’s camp now awaits the decision of the Boxing Commission, which holds the key to determining the appropriate course of action.