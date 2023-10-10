Puna to do talking in the ring

In what promises to be a thrilling showdown, Australian boxer Puna Rasaubale is gearing up for what he believes will be the toughest fight of his career.

Puna faces off against Fiji’s heavyweight champion, James Singh in the highly anticipated main bout of the South Pacific Boxing Promotion.

The 36 year old boxer says he is determined to prove himself in the ring against Singh, who remains undefeated on home soil.

What adds an extra layer of intensity to this clash is the apparent bad blood between the two fighters.

“It’s not a secret that we’ve been going back and forth for a plus amount of years now. And not going to lie, there has been some ill feeling towards each other. We’ve had words, both publicly and privately.”

The former Fiji Bati player who has transitioned into the world of professional boxing, arrived in Fiji on Sunday.

A fighter looking for redemption is Isikeli “the Bullet” Senidoko.

Senidoko’s last victory came three years ago, and he says he is determined to change his fortunes this time around when he faces Savenaca Naliva.

“I’ve seen some of my mistakes in my last fight, so in this fight there is no mistake, I’m giving 100% in this fight.”

The promotion, featuring exciting matchups, is scheduled to take place this Saturday at Prince Charles Park.