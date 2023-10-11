Navua aims to upset the balance with Ravudi

Boxer Sereli Navua

Boxer Sereli Navua says while he respects Jese Ravudi as an experienced fighter, he will go all out on Saturday to ensure he gets a win during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion.

Navua, the relative newcomer with a record of 1 win and 4 losses, is determined to defy the odds against the seasoned veteran, Ravudi, who boasts an impressive 15 wins against 5 losses.

He says that while the statistics may appear to favour Ravudi, he is determined to leave everything in the ring and upset the balance.

“Myself I just started from a few years ago so I’m looking forward to this fight with Jese and I’m prepared 100%.”

Navua says this is his first encounter with Ravudi which makes the fight even more intriguing.



Boxer Katarina Singh

In another thrilling matchup on the card, Samoan Fiji-based boxer Katarina Singh is back in the ring.

Singh has been absent from the ring for three long years.

She says that it’s her comeback and hopes to start the journey with a win over Malook Malook.

“I haven’t watched any of her fights lately and previous ones but I’ve heard a lot about her and she’s one of the women’s champions in Australia and I know she is not an easy opponent for me.”

The promotion is set to deliver an evening of heart-pounding excitement that boxing fans will not want to miss at Prince Charles Park this Saturday.