Kings Boxing focused on giving back to the community

As Kings Boxing promoter Naroon Buksh continues to help grow the sport of boxing in Fiji through boxing events throughout the year, he remains committed to giving back to the community.

During the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with WOWS Kids Fiji and a major sponsor yesterday, Buksh highlighted the organisation’s ongoing focus on assisting those in need, particularly children battling cancer.

“This is a good way we can give back to our community and just give and provide help whenever we can. And through these boxing events, we have been able to do that.”

The new partnership marks the beginning of future collaborations aimed at raising awareness and providing meaningful support to affected families.

Meanwhile, Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion will host its “This Is Boxing” event at the Vodafone Arena in Suva next weekend, showcasing local and emerging boxing talent.

