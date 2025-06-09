Indian trio arrive for boxing showdown in Suva 

Aarti Hoodha, Pawan Kumar and Rohit

Three boxers from India, Aarti Hoodha, Pawan Kumar, and Rohit, have arrived in Fiji for the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion this Saturday.

Twenty-six-year-old Pawan Kumar will face Australian boxer Andrew Maloney in the Super Bantamweight contest.

Kumar comes from a boxing family as his grandfather is a coach with the Indian national boxing federation.

This will be his fourth international appearance after three losses abroad, but the Indian fighter remains confident, having won eight bouts at home, including six by knockout.

For 23-year-old Rohit, the bout against Filise Nabua for the Welter Weight title contest will mark his first international fight.

Rohit has had six professional fights, recording five wins and one loss, and says he is ready to make the most of the opportunity.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Aarti Hoodha will take on Laite Nanovi in the Lightweight division.

Hoodha, who started boxing at the age of 14 in her village in India, said her father was the one who encouraged her to pursue the sport despite community restrictions on women in sports.

The Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva. Fans can catch all the action live on FBC’s online platform www.viti.plus for $99 FJD.

