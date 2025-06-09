Four titles up for grabs at “This Is Boxing”

The boxing promotion signed a memorandum of understanding with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation to air the match LIVE on our online platform Viti Plus for $99fjd

Boxing fans are in for a thrilling night next week as Stratum Zeg Kings Promotions stages its much-anticipated “This Is Boxing” event featuring four championship titles in one explosive card.

The stacked lineup will see fighters battle for the WBA Oceania Interim Title, WBA Oceania Title, NZPBC Welterweight Title and the Super Middleweight BCF Title, promising non-stop action and high-stakes bouts from start to finish.

Promoter Nahroon Buksh says the promotion is expecting an electric atmosphere given the quality of the matchups.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have 13 professional fights with a very good lineup and some exciting matchups, I would say. In terms of preparation, everything is going well — from logistics to other arrangements. We’re confident we’ll have a great turnout on November 1st.”

He says they have a handful overseas boxers for this event including Apichart Klintai from Thailand who will go up against Binnu Singh in the main bout.

Other international fighters are from Australia, New Zealand and India.

Earlier today the boxing promotion signed a memorandum of understanding with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation to air the match.

It will be LIVE on our online platform, www.viti.plus for $99fjd.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.