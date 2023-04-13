Diaz to make boxing debut against Paul

[Source: Reuters Sports]

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz will meet in a boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas, organisers said.

Diaz is an accomplished boxer who competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) until last year, where he twice fought former UFC champion Conor McGregor, while Paul boasts 20 million YouTube subscribers and has competed in seven professional fights since 2019.

Paul, 26, will return to action after suffering the first loss of his boxing career at the hands of Tommy Fury in February.

The bout will contested at 185 pounds and is set for eight rounds with 10-ounce gloves.