Binnu to face Thai dual-sport fighter for Oceania title

Sigatoka boxer Junior Binnu Singh will face one of the toughest bouts of his career when he steps into the ring against Thailand’s Apichart Klintai for the WBA Oceania Interim Super Bantamweight Title in the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion this Saturday.

Klintai, a seasoned Thai fighter, is no ordinary opponent; he’s a dual-sport athlete, competing professionally in both boxing and Muay Thai, often called the “Art of Eight Limbs.”

Muay Thai is a dynamic and powerful martial art that has gained popularity worldwide.

Originating from Thailand, this striking discipline uses punches, kicks, elbows, and knees, making it one of the most versatile and effective forms of combat.

The 24-year-old has featured in major Thai promotions, including ONE Championship and Thai Fight, earning a reputation for his versatility and endurance.

Klintai’s Muay Thai record includes a win in September and a loss in June, while in boxing he has three losses and one win so far this year, having last fought in June this year.

Earlier this year, he fought for the WBC Asia Continental Featherweight Championship in Bangkok, where he went down to JianBiao Yao.

For Binnu, this fight is a golden opportunity to test himself against one of the region’s most dynamic fighters and make a statement on the Oceania stage.

The Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva. Fans can catch all the action live on FBC’s online platform www.viti.plus for $99 FJD.

