Binnu Singh wins

Junior Binnu Singh delivered a second round technical knockout win at the Vodafone Arena to bring home the Super Bantamweight WBA Oceania Interim title.

Binnu beat Apichart Klintai in the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions after the referee stopped the contest just seconds into the second round.

Speaking after the fight, Binnu Junior says he wants a rematch with Runqi Zhou whom he lost to earlier this year.

A combination of body shots were too much for Klintai in front of thousands of fans.

It was the second title for Fiji on the night after national champ Mikaele Ravalaca won the WBA Oceania light weight title with a clinical win over Australia’s Francis Chua.

Ravalaca won by technical knockout in the seventh round.

In other results, Junior Abhay Chand went down to Isikeli Senidoko via a second round knockout, Andrew Maloney was awarded a TKO win against Pawan Kumar as the referee stopped the fight in their Super Bantamweigt contest.

Felise Nabua lost to Rohit Rohit from India after the towel was thrown into the ring 53 seconds in the sixth round and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Keanu Nadan finished off Apisai Naqica in the first round with a knockout win.

Fiji’s heavyweight champion Semi Dauloloma knocked out Savenaca Tuiratu in the second round, Aarti Hoodha managed to beat Laite Nanovu on points.

Kimo Vakalalabure beat Rev Anand on points while New Zealand’s Larnce Claerk defeated Senivalati Ratu by TKO after the referee stopped the fight.

Ilikimi Saudromedrome won on points over William Korocawiri.

