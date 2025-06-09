Peters impressed with player’s performance

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]

Basketball Fiji interim chief operating officer William Peters has commended the standard of play on display at this year’s Vodafone Fiji Basketball Championship.

Reflecting on the three-day tournament, Peters said the level of competition has significantly improved compared to previous years, with players showing a deeper understanding of the game.

He was particularly impressed by the performances in the women’s division, noting the increased speed and tactical execution in their matches.

Article continues after advertisement

“One thing that stuck out during the competition was the pace. The pace of the game has definitely improved. And to see a lot of teams, especially the girls’ teams, getting faster in the pace is a testament to their skill and the type of coaches we have.”

Peters also welcomed the strong turnout for the finals at Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday, saying the crowd support reflects the sport’s growing momentum in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.